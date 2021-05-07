Joe Szynkowski: How to apply for a job after you’ve been fired

Thanks to sunshine, flowers and warmer weather, the month of May is about new beginnings. And for many job seekers, now is the perfect time to bounce back from a difficult situation that may have happened with their last employer.

That’s why I’ve decided to devote all of my May columns to helping people through these types of situations. Last week, we covered the common scenario of finding ourselves stuck in the moral dilemma of reporting something unseemly at work.

But what happens if you do decide to report the incident, conversation or shady business practice, and your boss fires you? It happens. I’ve seen it.

Fortunately, there is a playbook for marketing yourself to new companies after a bad breakup with a former employer.

Take a Breath

Leaving a company is tough, especially if there are difficult circumstances at play. One of the best things to do if you find yourself in this type of situation is to assess your setting and avoid making emotional decisions.

Some scorned employees take immediately to social media to update their networks, usually resulting in dramatic threads that may paint the company or its leadership team in a negative light. This is never a good idea.