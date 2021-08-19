Joe Szynkowski: How to celebrate your wins at work

Work happiness is down. Employee resignation is up. Employers are trying to figure out why.
I have a theory.
We’re all too serious.
Workers are too serious about finding the perfect employer (which doesn’t exist). And employers are too serious about finding the perfect worker (who doesn’t exist).
Somewhere in the middle is our happy place. This elusive middle ground can be found by applying the golden rule: Treating others the way we want to be treated.
Just like with any relationship, a little recognition goes a long way.
Look back to the Great Depression. This disheartening era was the advent of the workplace holiday party. Employers began planning them for downtrodden workers who couldn’t afford to celebrate on their own.
These parties have evolved into awkward gatherings where someone inevitably embarrasses him or herself, and then shuffles through the walk of shame into the office the following Monday.
But still. The idea is there!
Celebrating our wins at work should be easy. It just takes proactive people who are ready to make work fun again.
Are you one of those people?
Think Simple
Office parties – even virtual ones – can strengthen work relationships and create a culture of teamwork. With a little planning and research, they can also be fun.
But before you Google “ISO circus clown for office party,” realize that workplace celebrations do not need to be over the top. If you do, however, hire a circus clown for your party, please call me to cover it.
I once coordinated a virtual work party where I paired people up and asked them to say something nice about each other. You would have thought we solved world hunger. People were dishing out compliments left and right, leaving the recipient feeling respected and valued.
This party activity costed us nothing but time – and it ended up being a great return on investment.
There are a myriad of websites out there offering great ideas for simple office parties. These can span board games to competitive activities.
Find one that fits your team’s personality and go for it.
Why Party? Why Now?
I don’t know about you, but I’m sensing some tension in our region. Business leaders have a real chance to rally their teams and inspire them to make a difference in the community. And that starts with how they feel at work.
Celebrating some wins would be a nice start.
Think about all of the goals you set out to achieve back in January. For the ones you’ve met, did you actually take the time to sit back and reflect on what it took to make it happen?
So many professionals treat their day like a to-do list. Crossing off an item doesn’t feel like much of an achievement because there is another big item waiting in the wings.
Recognition goes a long way toward keeping people motivated and mobilized toward a common goal, even as the task list continues to pile up.
I’m not recommending we turn every office into a fun zone with pool tables and daily parties.
It’s OK to be serious.
But it’s also OK to have fun.
Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.