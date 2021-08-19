Joe Szynkowski: How to celebrate your wins at work

Think Simple

Office parties – even virtual ones – can strengthen work relationships and create a culture of teamwork. With a little planning and research, they can also be fun.

But before you Google “ISO circus clown for office party,” realize that workplace celebrations do not need to be over the top. If you do, however, hire a circus clown for your party, please call me to cover it.

I once coordinated a virtual work party where I paired people up and asked them to say something nice about each other. You would have thought we solved world hunger. People were dishing out compliments left and right, leaving the recipient feeling respected and valued.

This party activity costed us nothing but time – and it ended up being a great return on investment.

There are a myriad of websites out there offering great ideas for simple office parties. These can span board games to competitive activities.

Find one that fits your team’s personality and go for it.

Why Party? Why Now?