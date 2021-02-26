Joe Szynkowski: How to land a secret job

Research shows that 70% of all jobs are not published publicly on jobs sites, and as much as 80% of jobs are filled through personal and professional connections, according to a recent report by Deloitte’s Future of Work practice.
Many roles are filled before they open by internal promotions or through employee referrals. Companies can save big bucks by choosing to announce job openings through these means versus posting them on job boards or taking out ads.
As a job seeker, this may sound like a negative. How are you supposed to have a fair shot at landing a new job if it’s never advertised publicly?
The good news is it all starts with networking. And all of us are equipped with the skills to effectively build relationships with people, no matter what industry they are in.
Find others who can help
According to experts at Deloitte’s practice, job seekers will increasingly need to “find others who can help them get better faster — small workgroups, organizations, and broader and more diverse social networks.”
Unfortunately, a global pandemic isn’t really ideal for in-person networking. So how can you build your network in a way that these under-the-radar jobs are more readily available for you to pursue?
Here are eight tips from a recent Inc.com article:
- Start online.
- Leverage your network’s network.
- Identify your passions.
- Help your connections out first.
- Add value and clarity.
- Create an online presence.
- Attend networking events.
- Authentically follow up with people you meet.
Seek out secret jobs
One way to keep an eye out for unique job opportunities is through social media. Be proactive on LinkedIn and Facebook when it comes to posting about your career interests, skills and achievements.
Make sure your social profiles are professional and give companies an accurate snapshot of what you bring to the table.
Especially locally, you may find companies are pretty open about their employment opportunities through Facebook. On LinkedIn, you can use the platform to stay updated on major changes announced by your target companies.
If you see them make an investment in a new sector, for example, you can bet that they will soon need employees to help them grow it. This makes for an ideal time to reach out to that company’s main recruiter or hiring manager to see if there are any impending openings.
No matter what type of job you’re looking for, using the right combination of relationship-building and social media is a great way to open doors that may not be open to everyone on the job market.
And oftentimes, that’s how you’ll find the best opportunities for your career.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.