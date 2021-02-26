Joe Szynkowski: How to land a secret job

Research shows that 70% of all jobs are not published publicly on jobs sites, and as much as 80% of jobs are filled through personal and professional connections, according to a recent report by Deloitte’s Future of Work practice.

Many roles are filled before they open by internal promotions or through employee referrals. Companies can save big bucks by choosing to announce job openings through these means versus posting them on job boards or taking out ads.

As a job seeker, this may sound like a negative. How are you supposed to have a fair shot at landing a new job if it’s never advertised publicly?

The good news is it all starts with networking. And all of us are equipped with the skills to effectively build relationships with people, no matter what industry they are in.

Find others who can help

According to experts at Deloitte’s practice, job seekers will increasingly need to “find others who can help them get better faster — small workgroups, organizations, and broader and more diverse social networks.”