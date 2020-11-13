Joe Szynkowski: How to leverage your failures for success

Leaders everywhere are changing the failure discourse one discussion at a time.
Your personal marketing materials and LinkedIn profile are typically how you put our best foot forward — professionally speaking. “But what about when I’m changing my career?” you might ask. “How do I leverage relevant skills and experience to navigate a successful transition?”
Here’s a hint. Start with your failures.
This may sound like a contrarian point of view. A well-written resume lists your educational background, relevant work experiences, major accomplishments achieved and any advanced skills you’ve developed.
A typical resume is everything we’ve done right up to this point in time.
Because who wants to point out what they’ve done wrong? The simple fact is we don’t like to talk about failure. At least not using specifics and not in relation to ourselves.
Great business resources such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Fast Company and the Wall Street Journal publish many useful pieces about failure in the abstract. These articles discuss failure as a label — how we should own failure, use our failures as “learning opportunities” and “teachable moments.”
Real-life examples
A few years back, Princeton Professor Johannes Haushofer recognized the importance of claiming — and sharing — his own failures to properly mentor students, and he promptly published his CV of Failures on Twitter for all to see.
He admits the idea was not his own (he took inspiration from Melanie Stefan), but no less added a refreshing voice to the failure dialogue.
Here’s what he shared with the world:
“Most of what I try fails, but these failures are often invisible, while the successes are visible. I have noticed that this sometimes gives others the impression that most things work out for me. As a result, they are more likely to attribute their own failures to themselves, rather than the fact that the world is stochastic, applications are crapshoots, and selection committees and referees have bad days.
“This CV of Failures is an attempt to balance the record and provide some perspective.”
Sections include “Degree programs I did not get into,” “Academic positions and fellowships I did not get,” and “Awards and scholarships I did not get.”
Why failure? Why now?
The employment market is more competitive than ever before, especially given the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are being selective about who they hire. Especially in leadership positions, they want genuine, straightforward leaders who are not afraid to fail.
When you can correctly harness a personal brand of honesty and vulnerability, you may find more opportunities coming your way. It is so easy to get caught in the race — to focus so intently upon success — that we forget about failure.
What is most compelling in Haushofer’s CV of Failures is what he lists under “Meta-Failures:” “This darn CV of Failures has received way more attention than my entire body of academic work.”
The truth is, even with all the discussion of failure we do have, we crave stories like this. We crave concrete examples from “real” people instead of the mythical unicorns we build industry leaders and mentors up to be.
We all fail. It’s time to talk about it.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.