Joe Szynkowski: How to leverage your failures for success

He admits the idea was not his own (he took inspiration from Melanie Stefan), but no less added a refreshing voice to the failure dialogue.

Here’s what he shared with the world:

“Most of what I try fails, but these failures are often invisible, while the successes are visible. I have noticed that this sometimes gives others the impression that most things work out for me. As a result, they are more likely to attribute their own failures to themselves, rather than the fact that the world is stochastic, applications are crapshoots, and selection committees and referees have bad days.

“This CV of Failures is an attempt to balance the record and provide some perspective.”

Sections include “Degree programs I did not get into,” “Academic positions and fellowships I did not get,” and “Awards and scholarships I did not get.”

Why failure? Why now?

The employment market is more competitive than ever before, especially given the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are being selective about who they hire. Especially in leadership positions, they want genuine, straightforward leaders who are not afraid to fail.