Joe Szynkowski: How to nail your next performance review

A performance review is a formalized opportunity to showcase your skills and contributions to your employer. Traditionally held on an annual basis, these check-ins are picking up in frequency for many companies trying to improve communications with remote workforces.

As an employer, it’s critical that you host these types of one-on-one meetings. I’ve been part of companies that didn’t offer performance reviews at all. This is a huge mistake that leaves employees in the dark on their overall value to the organization — as well as how they can improve and eventually progress into more prominent roles within the company.

As an employee, preparation is key to nailing your performance review. The more prepared you are, the more confident you’ll be.

Follow these tips to get the most out of your next review.

Before the review: Prepare to succeed

It’s natural to be nervous ahead of a performance review. This is especially true for new, unproven employees. But don’t be naïve – it’s critical to be prepared anytime you get the chance to prove your mettle to your leadership team.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is walking into a conversation expecting a one-way talk. Letting your boss dictate the subject matter is only going to undersell your achievements.

No one knows better than you the work you’ve put into taking on new responsibilities, leading team members, and finishing projects.

Here are some questions to consider as you reflect on your performance:

• Did you go out of your way to take on a challenging project?

• Did you mentor or coach a peer who recently received a promotion?

• Did you help land a new customer or revive one that was close to leaving?

• Did you come up with a new process that saved or made the company money?

Bring some specific examples to your meeting. And don’t be afraid to put them down on paper so you have a conversation guide.

The majority of your peers will not do this, which will help position you as a proactive employee.

During the review: Clarify expectations

Once it comes time for the actual meeting, be sure to understand what you’ve been graded on. Especially if you have some scores you’d like to improve, it’s important to know how your performance is being evaluated.

If you previously set specific goals early in the year, make sure to review them with your boss, and try to clarify upcoming objectives so you have clear performance targets.

Not expecting good news? Overcoming negative feedback during the meeting requires a patient, level-headed approach. If you are frustrated about overly aggressive goals being set by your employer, now is the time to bring up your concerns.

To overcome any criticism regarding your work ethic, be sure to mention training or development efforts you have made throughout the year. Talk about key skills you’ve sharpened or new ones you’ve picked up along the way.

After the review: Hold steady

And finally, it’s important to maintain confidence in yourself — even if your review was less than stellar. On the flipside, it’s just as critical to avoid too much self-inflation after receiving positive news.

When it comes to your day-to-day work, performance reviews shouldn’t be your primary focus. If you treat people right and do quality work, your employer’s opinion of you will remain positive.

Keep your head down and look for opportunities to improve.

Not because your boss tells you to, but because you want to be as happy as possible with your work.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

