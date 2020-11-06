Joe Szynkowski: How to navigate a successful video call

If you find yourself working from home these days, you’re likely spending a lot of your time lately on Zoom, Google Hangouts Meet, GoToMeeting or Skype.

Some of these video conferencing platforms are reporting 1,000% growth since the COVID-19 pandemic began rocking our work worlds earlier this year. This has left many professionals reporting 1,000% frustration with having to be online around the clock now.

Companies are implementing daily video chats to keep employees accountable and projects moving forward. These remote video calls are allowing for at least some form of “face-to-face” collaboration during a time when we physically can’t be together, but they come with plenty of challenges for professionals working from home.

I have worked from home since 2013, but have never seen companies turn to video conferencing with such consistency like they are today. If and when the coronavirus runs its course, I expect to see continued reliance on online platforms for collaboration and team syncing with remote employees who typically aren’t in the office.

Basically, we should all be working on our video conferencing skills because they’re going to be needed for the rest of our professional lives.