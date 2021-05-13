Joe Szynkowski: How to position the pandemic on your resume

As we continue with our May theme of helping job seekers find fresh starts in their careers, the issue of explaining pandemic-related downtime is a hot topic to address.

Professionals from all industries were furloughed at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, and many still haven’t been back to work. Others turned to consulting roles to be more flexible for their families.

We all did our best to make decisions in the face of a once-in-a-generation global health crisis. Now as travel restrictions ease and companies begin bringing back employees, how do we explain our past year-and-a-half of work – especially if it’s complicated or inconsistent?

Tell the Truth

One of most stressful parts of applying for jobs is covering up gaps in employment. I’ve worked with many professionals who are adamant about omitting positions with past employers when it comes to their resumes.

There can be many reasons for this, including a less-than-amicable exit from the company or trying to draw attention away from roles not related to their current job targets.