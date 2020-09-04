Joe Szynkowski: How to run a happy family business

Ryan Patton’s family business, Howell Insurance, has been serving the community since 1925. There’s a positive number for you!

When asked what he loves about running a family business, he answered, “We are a small business so we all work together which is definitely a different relationship than most husbands and wives and parents and children have. We are all grateful for it, though, and really do view it as a blessing.”

Kip Polley, featured just last week, had similar sentiments to share about running his small business with his wife, Ashley. What’s the favorite part about his job running an amusements attraction company?

“My wife works with me. That’s always been my favorite part of this. Since we had our daughter, she has stepped back from a lot of the operations, but I still really cherish all the time we got to spend together building this company.”

Action steps

So how do you keep the happiness in your family business?

Walden University offers these 8 tips:

• Communicate

• Evolve

• Set boundaries

• Practice good governance