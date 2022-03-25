Joe Szynkowski: How to spice up a boring job

A new report came out this week, and bad news for finance professionals: You’re boring.

Before you blow up my email, this is not me talking. It’s the report.

Either way, I may not be the best person to ask. "You’ll never use this stuff" commonly exits my mouth when helping with my daughter’s junior high math homework.

And that’s your weekly finance course, kids.

Back to the report.

Researchers from the University of Essex in Colchester, England, recently asked more than 500 people across five different experiments about the careers and hobbies they considered the most “boring.”

The study was published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin earlier this month.

Finance was overwhelmingly tagged as the world’s most boring industry, with numbers-associated positions occupying four of the top five slots on the “most boring” list.

While I usually try to keep things positive in this column, I can’t wait to share this report with my friends and family members in finance.

I might save it for Friday to really start their weekends off right.

Here are the top five most boring jobs, according to the study:

• Data analysis

• Accounting

• Tax and insurance work

• Cleaning

• Banking

On the flipside, here is what survey respondents classified as the top five most exciting jobs:

• Performing arts

• Science

• Journalism

• Health professional

• Teaching

In all honesty, finance professionals can be among the most fun people because they tend to let loose after a long day of crunching numbers. But studies like these do no favors to an established, buttoned-up industry trying to recruit and retain top talent.

Rethink how you work

Is there anything worse that a boring job? Gettysburg College reports that one third of our lives is spent at work.

Let that sink in.

Even if you’re stuck in a not-so-exciting job, there are ways to spice things up.

Here are a few:

Challenge Yourself: If you’re struggling to find joy or excitement in your work, it may be time for a new challenge. This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to quit. The answer to a more fulfilling career might just take some slight adjustments to how you measure and report success.

Work with your leadership team to set more aggressive performance goals and try new roles within the company. I work with a technology company that moves people around into different departments every couple of years. The varied experience positions their employees to offer well-rounded support to customers.

Reorganize Your Office Space: Has working from home lost its appeal? Do you find yourself going through the motions or unmotivated to do your job?

Change things up by moving your desk or adding plants to your office. Make a run to your local home décor store and find items that spruce up your space. Update your playlist with new music to shake things up. Sometimes, the little things can make a big difference in bringing joy back into your work.

Socialize Outside of the Office: If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that contact with other people is vital to our overall health.

Now that restrictions are lifting, get back to happy hours or extracurricular activities with your colleagues. This takes extra effort, sure, but can lead to fun inside jokes and deeper connections you can lean on throughout the slower parts of your day.

Put some of these tips into practice to turn your drab job into one that you enjoy doing. If you’re really looking to switch it up, choose an entirely different career path and start working on skills to enter a different industry.

Just make sure it’s not finance.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

