Joe Szynkowski: How to stay happy during sad days at work

As difficult as it may be, avoid taking your frustration to social media. Even though you may be able to delete your Facebook post later, it’s best to keep any negative commentary about your company out of the public spotlight. Reacting out of pure emotion can jeopardize your role and do a disservice to your colleague, especially if they are handling the situation with maturity and trying to take the high road upon their exit.

Avoid gossip privately with other colleagues. Your behavior could actually create a toxic culture that inhibits your own growth and actually has a negative impact on your co-workers, as well.

So how should you get your frustration off your chest? I’ve mentioned it often in this column: Nothing solves problems quicker than communicating directly with your supervisor.

Schedule a conversation with your manager and speak candidly about your concerns. If you disagree with the way your friend was let go, don’t be afraid to express it. Your recommendations and ideas may actually help drive change within your organization. What better way to honor your former colleague?

