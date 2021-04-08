Joe Szynkowski: How to use a headhunter to find your dream job

Do you feel like you’re spinning your wheels looking for a new role? Is your inbox filling up with rejection emails?

One of the best ways to hone your targeting and improve your chances of landing a dream job is to work with a headhunter. These professionals are constantly on the lookout look for high-quality candidates, many of whom are already employed.

The role of the headhunter is to convince these candidates to leave for a better job. Usually, they are trying to meet specific requirements from the company that hired them to fill the job.

Think of a headhunter as someone with the inside track to interesting roles that could be a fit for you. Especially if you’re already employed – AKA a passive candidate – you could find yourself presented with opportunities that match your desired pay, culture and industry.

And if you’re currently frustrated with your job search, you know how hard these ideal situations are to locate.

How to find a headhunter

The best way to find a headhunter is by talking to people in your network.