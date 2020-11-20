Joe Szynkowski: Improving mental health at work

The coronavirus pandemic has rattled us all. Fear and anxiety about this new disease — along with changing restrictions on businesses trying to survive 2020 — have left many dealing with immense stress.

How we deal with this extra pressure can make a big difference on our ongoing mental health. And with remote work causing many of our professional lives to spill into our personal time, the effects on our families and friends can be magnified.

Many peers and friends have shared with me some pretty heavy struggles recently. Local health care workers are constantly on edge about potential staff shortages coupled with patient increases. This is costing them sleep and leaving them drained for their very taxing workdays.

Local educators are bouncing back and forth between remote and in-class students, trying to keep their heads above water on assignments, student development and their own mental health. I’m hearing first-hand stories about teachers sobbing with each other before they leave the classroom for the day.

The impact of this pandemic on our mental and social lives will be felt for years to come. I fully believe that. But with the right daily habits, we can improve our mental health and be a positive light to others, especially in the workplace.