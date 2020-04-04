Joe Szynkowski: Industries on the rise

But that’s still not enough professionals to meet the needs of the Baby Boomer population.

The Bureau also projects the need for an additional 203,700 new RNs each year through 2026 to fill newly created positions and to replace retiring nurses.

Anyone with a phone received the statewide emergency alert on Tuesday announcing that medical professionals are urged to sign up at IllinoisHelps.net to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. Use this experience as an opportunity to pursue a career in the health care field. What better way to help humanity while doing something that brings you career joy?

Technology: As Americans have been forced into isolation, we’ve seen a new explosion in the technology section. Teachers are using Zoom and other online video platforms to help their students socialize and stay on track. Parents are taking to Facebook Live and other online channels to teach their kids about new things. Work meetings have all gone virtual. Online grocery orders and fitness classes have spiked.

Technology is basically another member of the family at this point. Imagine going through the COVID-19 lockdown 20 years ago without video chats or Facebook. Americans are more dependent on tech than ever before, making the industry about as recession-proof as you can get.