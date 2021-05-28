Joe Szynkowski: Interview Tips for the Rusty Job Seeker

As we close out our May theme of helping job seekers find fresh starts in their careers, it’s time to tackle the amazingly awkward topic of the job interview.

Is there a more stressful part of the job search process? Thanks to the pandemic, the majority of interviews have become virtual meetings. In between the technical glitches and your efforts to keep the kids quiet for an entire 30 minutes – seriously, can’t they color or something? – there is seemingly no good time to interview for a new role.

Fortunately, we have some tips this week that will help you overcome these barriers and get hired for your dream position.

Never Say No

Interviewing for jobs is like riding a bike. Not in the sense that it comes naturally. In the sense that there’s always a chance you could fall off and embarrass yourself.

This is precisely the reason you should accept every interview offer that comes your way. Each discussion with a hiring manager is an opportunity to refine your personal pitch and challenge yourself to sell your key skills in real time.