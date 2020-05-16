Joe Szynkowski: Introducing the WorkHappy Manifesto

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are all about working happy at The UpWrite Group. But this was not always the dominant thinking in our culture. Work was about making a living. You didn’t need to be happy. You didn’t need to like the people you worked with — especially the boss. You didn’t need to feel like you were contributing to something bigger, or even need to share their values. It’s not personal, it’s business.

And while there are still those out there who follow this line of thinking, we are here to say that this is a bunch of boloney. Yes, you still have to earn a living and support your own existence.

But what you don’t have to do is earn a living and support your own existence on someone else’s terms. All you need to do is look at the numbers to see how entirely personal working happy is.

For example, if a person begins work at age 25 and retires at 65, they will have worked for 40 years. Given 365 days in a year, and excluding weekends and 10 national holidays, this leaves about 250 eight-hour working days per year the average person will log — resulting in 2,000 working hours per year. Over 40 years, this equals to 80,000 hours of work.

That’s a lot of hours!