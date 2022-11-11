Joe Szynkowski: Is flexibility the new golden goose?

Have you heard the one about the farmer and the golden goose? An ancient Greek tale depicts a farmer who owns a goose that laid golden eggs.

The farmer grew bored and unhappy with unlimited golden eggs — isn’t it funny how we always want more? — and thought killing the goose would give him ALL the eggs inside.

Spoiler alert. He killed the goose and lost everything.

A word of caution: We are the farmer.

We slip into self-serving greed and winner-takes-all behavior. This ultimately affects our relationships and happiness.

Take a look at the hottest business books of our time: “4-Hour Workweek,” “The Unemployed Millionaire,” …the list goes on.

Passive income is in. Working hard is out.

I’m the first to sing the praises of flexibility. Working from home since 2013 has spoiled me. I’m fortunate to be in a field where 100% remote work is possible. Technology has provided me — and many other professionals — a new kind of golden goose.

Instead of popping out eggs, we have been gifted with an unprecedented amount of vocational flexibility.

What’s the point? Instead of killing the goose, let it be. Find ways to leverage it for good.

More family time. More interesting work. More self-care.

Here are some ways to do so.

Mix up your work life

Work unrest is on the rise. Granted, I talk to multiple professionals per week who are looking to change careers, so a lot of what I’m hearing probably leans toward this sentiment.

An emerging trend is working multiple part-time jobs at once versus settling for a nine-to-five role that eats up your entire week. This can be a good way to mix in more volunteering work, or focus on that side hustle you’ve been wanting to get of the ground.

Turn the tables

If the seemingly constant news of layoffs around the world tells us anything, it’s that employees are expendable. Twitter and META announced nearly 14,000 layoffs in the past week.

I’m in the process of connecting with multiple META employees who are in state of shock. They didn’t see this level of widespread termination coming, which is all the more reason professionals are hedging their bets and putting different irons in the fire.

The allure of working 40 hours a week for the golden handcuffs of health benefits and retirement packages is going by the wayside for many workers.

Flexibility is winning out as employees feel less and less connected on a personal level with their employers.

How are you protecting your golden goose?