Joe Szynkowski: Is our search for career satisfaction actually bumming us out?

I’m the most ardent advocate for finding fulfillment in our work lives. I took the plunge into full-time freelance work seven years ago with two young kids at home and an unproven plan.

My contract work has since ebbed and flowed into various full-time, salaried opportunities, but I continue to work from home. While this isn’t for everybody, I can say with 100% certainty that this is the best possible career situation for me and my family.

This doesn’t mean I’m always happy at work. There have been really hard days in my professional journey, just like in yours. I’ve noticed some gray hairs popping up here and there, and have vented many times to my wife and friends about challenges with my jobs.

So, maybe the concept of ultimate career happiness is a farce. Aren’t we supposed to buck up and suffer through our workday stresses? Put on a smiling face and sacrifice our satisfaction in order to adequately support our families?

Yes and no. When it comes to your job, the bottom line is you have to be realistic and not let the happiness hype control you. Follow these three steps to better define what it means for you to be truly happy at work.

Take control