Joe Szynkowski: Is our search for career satisfaction actually bumming us out?

I’m the most ardent advocate for finding fulfillment in our work lives. I took the plunge into full-time freelance work seven years ago with two young kids at home and an unproven plan.
My contract work has since ebbed and flowed into various full-time, salaried opportunities, but I continue to work from home. While this isn’t for everybody, I can say with 100% certainty that this is the best possible career situation for me and my family.
This doesn’t mean I’m always happy at work. There have been really hard days in my professional journey, just like in yours. I’ve noticed some gray hairs popping up here and there, and have vented many times to my wife and friends about challenges with my jobs.
So, maybe the concept of ultimate career happiness is a farce. Aren’t we supposed to buck up and suffer through our workday stresses? Put on a smiling face and sacrifice our satisfaction in order to adequately support our families?
Yes and no. When it comes to your job, the bottom line is you have to be realistic and not let the happiness hype control you. Follow these three steps to better define what it means for you to be truly happy at work.
Take control
We are constantly barraged with advertising that shows how happy people are at their jobs and how companies like Indeed and LinkedIn can help you find that perfect career. Smiling bosses, friendly customers and glassless ceilings are often somewhere mixed into the marketing message.
But does the perfect job really exist?
To identify which career situation makes the most sense, you have to fist be clear about what career happiness means to you. Is it pay? Location? Security? Industry?
You have free articles remaining.
This first step requires a no-kidding self-assessment. Be specific about your needs. Meet with colleagues, peers or even bosses to understand where you are and where you want to go. Be honest, unguarded and introspective for best results.
Don’t get stuck in the present
I’ve worked with thousands of clients over the years searching for career happiness. They aren’t performing the tasks that line up with their skillset, or they are hung up in negative work environments.
The trap they face is focusing so much on their current predicament that they jump right into a new opportunity that may not be any better in the long run. You must have a futurist approach to your career plan. Don’t only ask what job situation will make you happiest today, but also consider your future professional self.
If you want to be managing a large team in 5 years but aren’t taking any initiative at work to take on direct reports, how do you expect your leadership, compassion and people skills to take shape?
Sometimes, we have to be patient in our journey and understand that the ultimate goal of career happiness may take a few stepping stones to reach.
Depend on others
Looking for impactful advice? Engage your spouse and family in your thinking. Your career journey isn’t solo. Look around and lean on those who have supported you up to this point.
I have found that people like to complain about their work situation (myself included) without taking the ultimate responsibility for being a positive change within their company.
Until you can look your boss in the eyes and demand more respect, more responsibility and more responsiveness, you’re not going to reach your ultimate goal of career satisfaction.
That’s because work happiness is what we make it. Mainstream marketing and career “gurus” make it sound common and easy to attain. The quicker you can debunk that theory, the sooner you’ll be on your way to finding a job that actually quenches your thirst for happiness.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on work happiness.