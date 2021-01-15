Joe Szynkowski: Is remote work giving us anxiety?

My impression of friends who starting working from home last year for the first time ever: “This is awesome — I’m never going back!”

My impression of friends who now have nearly a full year of remote work under their belt. “I’m so stir-crazy and can’t wait to get back to the office! If I have one more Zoom call, I’m going to scream! Why do we need so many meetings? How is my house messier now than when I worked 50 hours per week at the office? The pantry is empty again!?”

The number of people working remotely has skyrocketed since January 2020, with approximately half the U.S. labor force working from home in the early days of the pandemic, according to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The study also estimates that up to 30% of former office workers are projected to work permanently at home post-pandemic.

And while this may have seemed like a perk at first, many Americans are finding that working from home may take more discipline — both physically and mentally — than they first expected.

Many of the challenges I’m hearing are similar. Read on for some tips to overcome them and get back to a happier work life.