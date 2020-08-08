Joe Szynkowski: Jobs make us happy. But why? And why not everyone?

Conversely, people around the world who categorize themselves as a manager, an executive, an official or a professional worker attach higher levels of satisfaction with their lives.

Take note that even executives in the survey rank their overall life happiness at a six out of 10 — certainly nothing to write home about!

What about being your own boss?

Do you strive to write your own checks and call your own shots? Sounds great in theory, but the Gallup World Poll found that self-employment is generally associated with lower levels of happiness as compared to being a full-time employee.

According to U.S. survey results, running your own business is associated with more negative, daily emotions such as stress and worry.

Read some of our past Work Happy spotlights on business owners David McCuan, Josh Walker or Kelly Bain — it’s not always a walk in the park!

What surveys can’t tell you, however, is how rewarding it is to land a new client or receive a positive customer review on one of your products or services. In those cases of validation, business owners will sacrifice a little pain for the feeling of accomplishment every time.

Key takeaways