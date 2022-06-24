Joe Szynkowski: Let the library help tell your career story

I gave a brief talk last week at the Marion Carnegie Library focused on the ins and outs of using LinkedIn for personal branding. Keith Robinson – the library’s coordinator – reached out after reading a past WorkHappy column on LinkedIn tips and tricks.

While there, I learned all about the library’s “Continuing Careers” program funded by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

And I came away very impressed.

The program gives job seekers access to resources and services focused on enhancing their job search. Patrons can check out and take home laptops and mobile hotspots, and can use software and services such as Rosetta Stone, EBSCO LearningExpress, and LinkedIn Learning to advance their expertise.

Current and prospective students can also use these services to search for scholarships and school information, brush up on educational topics, and prepare for exams.

In a time where the job market is shaky and competition for new roles is fierce, job seekers should be taking advantage of these free local services to position themselves for success.

Get Access to LinkedIn Learning

If you have a Marion Carnegie Library card, you immediately gain free, unlimited access to LinkedIn Learning, an on-demand library of instructional videos covering the latest business, technology, and creative skills. The platform offers more than 16,000 courses (in seven different languages), ensuring something for every professional walk of life.

To access LinkedIn Learning for Libraries, you’ll only need a Marion Carnegie Library card and your PIN code.

After creating an account, you can watch videos, create playlists, bookmark pages, download course files, and obtain certificates of completion. These training videos are great for professionals looking to simply brush up on their skills or for people who may be considering a career change.

The best part? You can view courses at the library, at home, or on the go.

Read with Your Kids

Marion’s library also has a ton of free educational programs for children. If you’re looking to escape your desk for a few hours next week, take your kids to story hour, playroom playdate, or fandom Friday.

You’ll enjoy escaping the heat and spending some quality time with the young readers in your life. Visit www.marioncarnegielibrary.org/events/ for more information.

Not from Marion? Check out your local library to see what they have in store for the rest of the summer.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

