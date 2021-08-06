Joe Szynkowski: Let's celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

If you’re seeking the personification of career happiness, look no further than the farmer’s market. There you’ll find dedicated professionals who work hard and wake up early to bring their wares to the world.
This week marks national farmer’s market week in the United States. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, farmer’s markets date back to 1730 in Lancaster, Pa.
Curb markets really started taking off in the 1800s when the buying and selling of fresh, local produce, meats, and baked goods was essential to daily life (Yes, young readers, there was a time when people couldn’t beckon Alexa to deliver groceries to the house).
And lucky for us, there are well-organized markets across Southern Illinois to show your appreciation to our local farmers.
Last week, my wife and I stopped by multiple booths at the Marion farmer’s market and couldn’t help but be inspired by how hard these people are working to make a great living.
Speaking of my wife, Brittany, she has been regularly setting up with her food truck, Drizzle Mini Donuts, at the Marion market on Saturdays. It’s been a great experience, not only with expanding her business but in building long-term relationships with the market’s coordinator and the other great vendors.
We joke that I am on the backup Drizzle team, but she lets me help in the truck on Saturdays because of how much fun I have talking with other local small business owners making it happen.
One local farmer recently told us a story about taking over his 30-year old family farm last year from his father.
During the pandemic, he launched a self-serve station on the farm where people can come hand-select their fruits and vegetables. “It’s been a great way to supplement the market and we’ve been blown away by how many people have used it.”
Another local artisan jam-maker told us about an upcoming opportunity at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Her small business is being asked to bring three days worth of product to showcase the value of small businesses to the growth of Illinois.
“I have no idea how we’re going to make it work, but we’re going to make it work!” she said.
And yet another entrepreneurial business owner is taking his coffee shop to a whole new level with additional locations and product offerings.
These stories of going all-in on business ideas will fire up even the most stagnant of job-seekers. Not everyone is cut out to be a farmer, but we are all able to create work for ourselves.
If you’re unhappy with work and want to be your own boss, think about what you have to offer and go for it. Start small and build something that can eventually replace your day job.
If you need inspiration, check out your local farmer’s market this weekend.
Wake up early and bring some cash. You’ll leave with more than an armful of fresh produce and unique products.
You’ll leave with hope.
Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.