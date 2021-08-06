Joe Szynkowski: Let's celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

One local farmer recently told us a story about taking over his 30-year old family farm last year from his father.

During the pandemic, he launched a self-serve station on the farm where people can come hand-select their fruits and vegetables. “It’s been a great way to supplement the market and we’ve been blown away by how many people have used it.”

Another local artisan jam-maker told us about an upcoming opportunity at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Her small business is being asked to bring three days worth of product to showcase the value of small businesses to the growth of Illinois.

“I have no idea how we’re going to make it work, but we’re going to make it work!” she said.

And yet another entrepreneurial business owner is taking his coffee shop to a whole new level with additional locations and product offerings.

These stories of going all-in on business ideas will fire up even the most stagnant of job-seekers. Not everyone is cut out to be a farmer, but we are all able to create work for ourselves.

If you’re unhappy with work and want to be your own boss, think about what you have to offer and go for it. Start small and build something that can eventually replace your day job.