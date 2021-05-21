Joe Szynkowski: Leveraging your new degree the right way

This tells me that many college graduates are jumping at the first opportunity to hold down employment due to the wobbly job market. If they turn down a job offer, when and from where will the next one come? Shouldn’t they just be happy to leverage their degree and get to work?

Yes and no.

With patience and a plan, a new grad can hold out for an ideal, high-paying role. They can do so by considering a part-time job in retail, a volunteer post or a club membership while weighing their options.

These experiences can buy them some time while also translating into real skills, including collaboration, problem-solving and customer service.

Be Patiently Persistent

The best thing a college grad can have leaving his or her university is confidence. Don’t wait on one employer to make or break your entry into the job market. Send out multiple resumes and keep a log of all your outreach to help you stay organized.

While you’re waiting for the right job opportunity to hit, get active by talking to other professionals in your field of interest. Have some informal conversations with them about their jobs and how they arrived at them.