Joe Szynkowski: Losing gracefully isn’t easy

Famous rejection stories

One of the most effective ways to deal with rejection is to realize you’re not alone. Consider these rejection stories of some of the world’s most successful business icons.

Steve Jobs: In 1985, Jobs was fired from the company he founded when Apple’s board of directors removed him. After starting another business and purchasing the then-small animation studio Pixar, he returned to Apple and set it on the course to become one of the most valuable publicly traded companies the world has ever seen.

J.K. Rowling: The author’s original Harry Potter book was famously turned down 12 times before Bloomsbury agreed to publish it. Today, more than 500 million copies of the Harry Potter books have sold worldwide and more than 180 million copies have sold in the U.S. alone.

Elon Musk: One of the world’s most famous entrepreneurs and business leaders was fired from his job as PayPal’s CEO. Not allowing this to stop him, he went on to co-found Tesla, SpaceX and other successful companies.

There are countless other stories of now-famous business leaders using rejection to fuel later success in their business lives.

So, as you continue to progress in your job search, remember that rejection is not permanent. What counts is how you react and rebound from these significant moments in your professional life.

Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.

