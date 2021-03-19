Joe Szynkowski: March Madness and your job search

• Opportunities for growth

• Company values

• Health insurance

• Company culture

• Job security

Consider all of these factors and build your own “bracket” – a list of your potential landing spots. Build a scoring system that weighs the characteristics that are most important to you. For example, if a job offers an easy commute, it receives one point. If it offers health insurance, it gains another point.

Tally up the results and see if a clear winner emerges.

Beat the Buzzer

Just like the end of an exciting March Madness game, you may have to make decisions on a tight timeline. Especially in the case of receiving multiple job offers, there may be a specific hiring date a company is trying to hit. Coordinating the end date with your current company or handling logistics associated with re-locating can be difficult to juggle.

Always communicate with the hiring managers if you need more time to consider your options. It never hurts to ask, and it’s better than rushing through a decision.

Stay Calm Under Pressure