Joe Szynkowski: Market yourself like a product

‘Tis the season for commercialization of a sacred holiday. Even though the “fast-forward” button helps us skip through annoying advertisements on our TVs and tablets, we are still peppered with promotions around every corner.

And it works.

Even during a crazy 2020, holiday retail sales are likely to increase 1.5%, according to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast. Overall, Deloitte’s retail and distribution team projects that holiday spending will result in sales around $1.1 billion during the November-through-January timeframe.

As a professional trying to differentiate yourself from the competition, you should be taking a page out of the marketing books of these companies.

Just like you, they are trying to “sell” the unique aspects of their products. Just like you, they are trying to showcase how they are different from and better than other offerings. And just like you, they are trying to make a lasting impression on their audience.

Read on for a few tips on marketing yourself like a product to hiring managers and recruiters.

Attractive packaging