Joe Szynkowski: Market yourself like a product

‘Tis the season for commercialization of a sacred holiday. Even though the “fast-forward” button helps us skip through annoying advertisements on our TVs and tablets, we are still peppered with promotions around every corner.
And it works.
Even during a crazy 2020, holiday retail sales are likely to increase 1.5%, according to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast. Overall, Deloitte’s retail and distribution team projects that holiday spending will result in sales around $1.1 billion during the November-through-January timeframe.
As a professional trying to differentiate yourself from the competition, you should be taking a page out of the marketing books of these companies.
Just like you, they are trying to “sell” the unique aspects of their products. Just like you, they are trying to showcase how they are different from and better than other offerings. And just like you, they are trying to make a lasting impression on their audience.
Read on for a few tips on marketing yourself like a product to hiring managers and recruiters.
Attractive packaging
We’ve all heard to never judge a book by its cover, but that’s exactly what sells copies. Your resume should be attractive to the eye. This means using plenty of white space and avoiding large blocks of copy that are difficult to navigate through.
You should also avoid using over-the-top colors, charts or graphics on your document. If done well, these can be very effective. The problem is, unless you have experience with graphic design, you may end up missing the mark.
You can use creative platforms like Canva to find attractive templates, but consider your audience. A recruiter looking for qualified accountants isn’t expecting glitz and glam on a resume. A recruiter looking for a website designer, on the other hand, may be looking for that extra pop of design.
Compelling story
A well-packaged product is great, but what about the story? Companies large and small agonize over their “brand story.” A well-told mission statement or product description can go a long way in convincing someone to buy.
Likewise, your career “story” should be compelling enough to make a recruiter or hiring manager see you as a good find for their opening. Avoid canned language and never copy-paste someone else’s resume or LinkedIn descriptions for your own use.
Include keywords for your industry but remember to get a little personal on your cover letter, thank-you notes or LinkedIn summary.
Performance
No matter how beautifully a product is packaged, or how compelling its brand statement, subpar quality will kill sales.
Likewise, your resume and LinkedIn profiles can be top notch, but if your past performance doesn’t accurately reflect what you’re selling to potential employers, you may not find much momentum.
Hiring managers will want to talk with both personal and professional references before hiring you. One or two negative pieces of feedback from these folks can stop your job search quicker than Santa’s sleigh at a cookie factory.
This is why it’s so important to take pride in your performance and build positive relationships along the way.
I’ve watched many of my mentors bring employees with them to various companies along their professional journey. This is the sign that you’ve made an impact on leadership — they want you beside them as they progress through their career.
And just like any great product, this type of brand loyalty is what you’re after.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
