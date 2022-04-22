Joe Szynkowski: My top 4 workplace movies

I took my kiddos to see Sonic 2 last week. Spoiler alert: Jim Carrey is still awesome.

As I sank into the theater seat, I couldn’t help but think about work – I may have a problem, but that’s for another column. Which led me to think about my favorite workplace movies.

Read on. Be inspired. Go to the movies.

Seriously, movie theaters employ thousands of people across the country, many of whom are teenagers trying to learn about work ethic, communications, and customer service. Streaming services are threatening to wipe movie theaters off the map, much like they did with movie rental stores.

Stepping off my soapbox now to give you my top four workplace movies.

Goodfellas

Based on the book “Wiseguy” by Nicholas Pileggi, this makes my list because it’s my favorite movie of all time. In terms of workplace, the setting is the street. The mafia – although abhorrent and violent – has always intrigued me.

In this 1990 Martin Scorsese classic, Ray Liotta’s character grows up in the mob and works hard to advance himself through the ranks. Kind of like climbing the corporate ladder, but through horrible, illegal acts. As he ascends, his houses get bigger and his life gets more comfortable – until that whole witness protection thing.

Just like the workforce, Goodfellas teaches us career success can come down to who you know. And watching this movie at least 100 times growing up always made me wish I knew people named Jimmy Two Times, Spider, and Billy Batts.

Major League II

Is there a better workplace snow globe than a professional sports team? We all get to sit on the outside and peer into the world of amazing career achievements, heart-breaking failure, and all of the human drama that comes with it.

And Major League II, released in 1994, features one of the greatest leaders of our time. Fictional Cleveland Indians Manager Lou Brown deftly handles a rambunctious group of oddballs with hilarious sarcasm. “Ok, we won a game yesterday. If we win today, it's called ‘two in a row.’ And if we win again tomorrow, it’s called a ‘winning streak’... It has happened before.”

Lead like Lou Brown and your workplace issues will clear up in no time.

Citizen Kane

This movie was constantly lauded by my professors at Southern Illinois University as the greatest movie ever made. For 50 consecutive years, it stood at No. 1 in the British Film Institute’s Sight & Sound decennial poll of critics.

Charles Foster Kane took control of the “New York Inquirer” newspaper at a young age and embarked on a career of yellow journalism, publishing scandalous articles that disparaged those around him. His life didn’t improve much as he aged, and he left behind a mess of a legacy.

Watching Kane’s rise and fall is a great reminder of what can happen when we let greed overtake our career goals and responsibilities to society.

Monsters, Inc.

Here’s one for the kids. Work is a lot easier when you know your best friend is right around the corner. Mike and Sulley have their disagreements – especially after they accidentally unleash a child onto Monstropolis and uncover a giant corporate conspiracy that goes all the way to the top – but they always have each other’s backs.

This animated classic teaches us that having a great friend at work can get us through even the most challenging days.

Honorable mentions

Here are the top 20 workplace movies, according to imdb.com, an online database of information related to films, television series, home videos, video games, and streaming content.

• Office Space

• Waiting...

• Boiler Room

• Up in the Air

• Clerks

• Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

• Tommy Boy

• Wall Street

• Trading Places

• Employee of the Month

• 9 to 5

• Tootsie

• Mallrats

• Big

• Super Troopers

• The Firm

• The Pursuit of Happiness

• Barbershop

• P2

• Mystic Pizza

If anyone needs me, I’ll be watching Goodfellas until it stops raining around here and we can go back outside.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

