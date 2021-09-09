Joe Szynkowski: Perks or purpose? Companies are missing the mark, should value their workers

An interesting article came out this week discussing what current workers want most out of their jobs. It’s a complicated topic that has truly evolved over the past 20 years.

Baby boomers spent their heyday focused on making a living, raising a family, and building a comfortable retirement. In talking with Gen-Xers and Millennials about their professional goals, the vision of sailing the ocean with gobs of retirement money stashed away doesn’t quite fit.

I’m hearing more about later-in-life volunteering or consulting ideas. More than once over the past few weeks, I’ve had friends or clients tell me they never plan to retire.

Their reasoning isn’t necessarily money-related – although who knows what social security benefits will look like by then – but more about keeping themselves engaged with others and with fun projects that make them feel valued.

Today’s employees are also searching for this type of purpose-focused work life. Unfortunately, sometimes they are forced to leave their current jobs to find it.

Leaving for a reason