Joe Szynkowski: Prepare your mind, materials, and mentors for a successful job search

Have you ever decided on a whim to go after a new job? How did that work out for you?

The best job searches are rich with strategy, planning and perseverance. Deciding to approach the search for a new job is far more involved than sending out blanket resumes to multiple announcements and waiting for companies to reach out to you.

For the best results, it’s key to create a strategy that you will stick with during the entire process. From considering what you want from your next company to practicing your interview skills, preparation can make all the difference.

Prepare Your Mind

Before setting forth on a job hunt, be honest about what you hope to achieve with a new role. Are you unhappy in your current role? Have you exhausted all possible opportunities with your current employer?

Ask yourself if you are entering the search with a clear mind and approach. Acting on emotion is never recommended, so give yourself a strong reality check about what’s driving your decision to hit the job market.

The better you understand your goals, the more likely you are to find an opportunity that makes you happier in your career.

Prepare Your Materials