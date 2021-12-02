Joe Szynkowski: Preparing now for a successful 2022 job situation

I consult with a handful of companies, helping them better tell their stories and communicate with their people. A common theme I always see near the end of each year is assessment of their current brands.

Are we reaching the right people? Do our marketing materials best sell our value proposition? How should we change our approach as we enter the new year?

These are all valid questions – and ones that business leaders should ask themselves constantly, not just at the end of the year.

As individual professionals, we should have the same type of introspective analysis when it comes to our own job searches.

Let’s break down a variation of each of the aforementioned questions and help position your search for success in 2022.

Am I marketing to the right people?

The first thing to consider when ramping up your job search is your target audience. Job seekers who tell me, “I’m open to anything” are usually the ones who will find their search to be a more challenging experience.

Just like a good company strategy, you have to know who you’re trying to reach before you can build a solid marketing plan.

Some questions to consider:

Do I like my current industry?

What’s missing from my role that I would like to do more of with my next company?

Do I know anyone from different companies who would refer me for open positions?

Answer these questions and put together a list of ideal roles, companies, and industries. This is a good starting point for laying out a plan of attack.

Do my personal marketing materials best sell my value proposition?

Once you define your audience, it’s time to take a look at the materials you’re using to sell and tell your story.

Refreshing your resume – yes, resumes are still a thing – should be your first order of business. Make sure you’re using a format that is straightforward and easy to review. The more design elements you add to a document, the harder time it will have passing through applicant tracking systems that employers use to screen incoming resumes.

Brush up your LinkedIn profile and get more active on the platform by ‘liking’ other people’s articles and posts. Share insights and opinions with your connections. Make sure your ‘about’ section is conversational and does a good job of explaining not only where you’ve been in your career, but where you’d like to go.

How should I change my approach as I enter the new year?

The job site ZipRecruiter reports that job postings typically increase by 15 percent from December to January. Yes, December is traditionally a slower hiring month but that doesn’t mean you should go dark from your job search.

I’ve seen many professionals land new gigs in December as companies try to get their onboarding and training done before the turn of the calendar.

One former colleague actually called me Thursday to tell me he had just started a new job after being with the same company for 10-plus years. After building up a stellar reputation at his former employer, it was time for him to make a change.

He decided to enter a completely new industry to challenge himself professionally and personally, and now feels like he’s starting completely from scratch for the first time in a long time. And he enjoys the feeling.

“It was something I had been thinking about for a long time,” he told me. “The end of the year seemed like a great time to find something new so I can start fresh in 2022.”

I mention this story to motivate you to be proactive in your search. My friend had interviewed with his new company six months prior but at that point decided a career transition wasn’t a great fit. He reached back out in November and they welcomed him with open arms.

Just because you believe December may be a slower month in terms of landing new opportunities, not every company operates by the same logic. Make sure your materials are rock solid and hit the open market.

With more than 10 million jobs open in the United States, now is your time to find career happiness.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

