Joe Szynkowski: Put the workout back into your work

If you can afford to stand while you work, you’re automatically eliminating some of the damages caused by a sedentary job. Need to stay in front of your screen? Try a standing desk. You can find many different options and styles to attach to your desk or table. Companies that sell standing desks claim they provide health benefits, including weight loss, reduced back pain, improved mental health, lower blood sugar, lower cholesterol and greater life expectancy.

Get up before the kids

I’m at my best when I have some personal time before the house erupts into chaos. Especially when the weather is good, I like to use the early morning hours to bike, jog or walk the dog. Find something that brings you peace and gets you off the couch.

Maybe it’s a quick workout with one of your favorite online exercise programs. Maybe its yoga, meditation or a podcast. Find ways to enjoy these things without being sedentary.

Stay committed

A couple of years ago, I ghostwrote a book for a former National Football League player. He had an intense focus, not only on creating content for his professional speaking career, but also for his fitness and well-being. I remember being motivated during our projects together because of his energy and drive.

The point is, surround yourself with people who are committed to bettering themselves physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. You’ll likely find them highly contagious and helpful to your goal of improving your overall health.

Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0