Joe Szynkowski: Put the workout back into your work

Man, have we become sedentary or what? COVID has introduced a whole new segment of the population to the “work from home” lifestyle — and it may not be as glamorous as what they first imagined.
The majority of those “displaced” workers find themselves hunched over in front of their computers for meetings, webinars and everyday tasks. Working from home also means more access to the refrigerator and pantry for snacks.
And oddly enough, being at home makes many people work even more hours because there is no real separation between professional and home life.
This is definitely something I struggle with. I’ve worked from home for nearly eight years now and this remote workaholic syndrome can take a pretty strong grip. I find myself tinkering away on a project at 4 a.m. or taking “one more phone call” around 7 p.m. (I can almost feel my wife and kids staring a hole through me as I type this).
Working more from home also means more sitting for me, and I’m not alone.
Sedentary jobs have increased 83% since 1950, according to the American Heart Association. And, Johns Hopkins contends that, “Physically active jobs now make up less than 20% of the U.S. workforce, down from roughly half of jobs in 1960.”
Sitting disease
Yes, sitting disease is a real thing! It’s a term coined by the scientific community, commonly used when referring to metabolic syndrome and the ill effects of an overly sedentary lifestyle.
According to a recent Mayo Clinic study, “sitting time and activity levels found in those who sat for more than eight hours a day with no physical activity had a risk of dying similar to the risks of dying posed by obesity and smoking.”
In other words, jobs that require us to sit all day are actually killing us.
The normal office worker — and now work-from-home professional — spends the majority of their days sitting. People who have long commutes, even more. This is especially troubling given that research says that too much sitting can offset the health benefits of working out.
Experts say our bodies are designed to move. For thousands of years, that’s exactly what we did. In the mid-20th century, rapid technological advances began stealing away the need for physical activity. And now, with technology doing most of the heavy lifting, people have become increasingly sedentary.
The good news? It’s easy to fix!
Here are three ideas.
Take a stand!
About 75% of my workday is spent on the phone. I found early in my remote working experience that walking around the office, dining room or garage while I’m pitching a business idea over the phone actually helps keep me engaged and improves my presentation.
If you can afford to stand while you work, you’re automatically eliminating some of the damages caused by a sedentary job. Need to stay in front of your screen? Try a standing desk. You can find many different options and styles to attach to your desk or table. Companies that sell standing desks claim they provide health benefits, including weight loss, reduced back pain, improved mental health, lower blood sugar, lower cholesterol and greater life expectancy.
Get up before the kids
I’m at my best when I have some personal time before the house erupts into chaos. Especially when the weather is good, I like to use the early morning hours to bike, jog or walk the dog. Find something that brings you peace and gets you off the couch.
Maybe it’s a quick workout with one of your favorite online exercise programs. Maybe its yoga, meditation or a podcast. Find ways to enjoy these things without being sedentary.
Stay committed
A couple of years ago, I ghostwrote a book for a former National Football League player. He had an intense focus, not only on creating content for his professional speaking career, but also for his fitness and well-being. I remember being motivated during our projects together because of his energy and drive.
The point is, surround yourself with people who are committed to bettering themselves physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. You’ll likely find them highly contagious and helpful to your goal of improving your overall health.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.