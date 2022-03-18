Joe Szynkowski: Putting a positive spin on greener grass syndrome

An author I know is bored of writing books so he’s helping others navigate the publishing process to achieve their dreams.

An operations executive I know just started substitute teaching at a local elementary school to rediscover his passion for mentoring kids.

A nurse I know is burned out and looking to make a 180-degree career transformation.

The cycle continues.

If you listen to ‘experts’ in the career development space, they’ll warn you about greener-grass syndrome: The act of constantly trying to find work happiness by changing roles or taking on new opportunities.

My argument against this line of thinking is two-fold:

No. 1: If you have the time and interest to pursue new opportunities, why not?

No. 2: Who, besides yourself, truly understands what’s missing from your current work?

Remember in high school when we were encouraged to take on extra-curricular activities? The bonus work looked good on our resumes and was considered a positive. As adults, we are quick to judge others who can’t seem to settle on one career path.

Hiring managers look down on candidates who switch jobs every couple of years. They may be labeled disloyal or unable to commit to one company. “Job hopper” is a term with negative connotations — one that can take you out of consideration even before the interview process begins.

According to this approach, we should all suck it up and continue grinding through a job we hate just so it looks good on our personal marketing materials.

Start small

When looking to change it up in your career, it’s always good to test the water. You might think starting a business or joining a new company will be an automatic upgrade over the position you’re currently in.

Since that’s not always the case, it’s best to work your way into a new situation.

I officially decided to start my own freelance business back in 2013, but didn’t jump right in. In fact, I dipped my toes in the water for about five years before I quit my full-time job.

This required working late at night after putting the kids to bed and waking up early to knock out writing projects before leaving for my ‘real job.’

Consider volunteering

If you feel like leaving your job but just can’t find a good enough reason to do so, consider volunteering.

In a recent report by the Journal of Happiness Studies, researchers found that participants ages 16 to 24 and 55 to 74 were especially likely to benefit from volunteering, perhaps because of the opportunity to build new skills.

These can include communication, teamwork, relationship building, collaboration, and problem-solving. Especially for people looking to start their career or make a change into a new industry, volunteering can sharpen your skills and get you ready for your job search.

It can also help fulfill what might be missing from your current work situation.

No matter what the ‘experts’ say, you should never force yourself to do work you don’t enjoy. It’s OK to change your mind and take a new career direction.

We should stop calling it a ‘leap of faith’ when talking about working for ourselves, starting a business, or following our career dreams.

Let’s start calling it a leap of action. And whether or not the grass is green once we land, at least we jumped.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0