Joe Szynkowski: Putting my money where my mouth is

In my 21 years of working life, I have held four W-2 jobs. Each of them ended with me leaving on my own terms. And each of them ended with me giving at least three months of notice before I permanently clocked out – the most recent being this week.

The traditional two-week notice is perfectly acceptable in most cases. In some instances, an employer may be OK with an even shorter window. No matter how much time you give, it’s important to go out on your terms in a way that keeps relationships intact.

It’s been difficult to watch past colleagues leave companies under clouds of negativity and hurt feelings. Try to leave emotion out of your decisions and maintain a professional posture all the way through your exit interview.

Know Your Value

If you’re thinking about leaving your job, you’re not alone. According to a recent CNBC report, four million people quit their jobs in April, sparked by confidence they can find better work.

This number coincided with a record 9.3 million job openings in April. Workers are choosing to make their own career happiness. Companies are realizing they have to give employees better opportunities.