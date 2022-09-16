Joe Szynkowski: Quick tips for bouncing back from a layoff

Dealing with a layoff? You’re not alone.

A recent survey of 700 national executives revealed that a surprising 70% of them are planning or considering layoffs. The fact that technology has made it possible for Southern Illinoisans to work remotely for the largest companies in the country means some of these layoff plans are likely to hit home.

And while hiring freezes and rescinded job offers become new challenges for job seekers to overcome, there are silver linings coming out of some recent reports.

There are about two job openings for every unemployed person and hiring increased by 6.5% in August, according to the United States Labor Department. The August lift is the first monthly increase since April.

If a pink slip arrives on your desk — do companies still hand out pink slips? — there are some proactive steps to take to get you back to work quickly.

Connect with your network

A new article in The Wall Street Journal discusses the trend of announcing a job loss on social media to share about the experience and to network with recruiters. I’ve seen this approach work well for many job seekers.

Wayfair, the retail giant, recently cut about 900 workers. Do a quick search of “Wayfair layoff” on LinkedIn and you’ll find numerous posts from former employees asking their network for help.

The best part? Their posts are generating hundreds of comments, shares, and likes.

You may be surprised by the number of people who can connect you to a new relationship or job opportunity, especially given LinkedIn’s massive reach.

And don’t just keep it to social media. Reach out locally to your friends and family members to give them an update on your situation.

Connect with yourself

If we’ve learned anything going through the past few years, it’s the importance of mental health. In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25%, according to a scientific brief released by the World Health Organization.

A major component of our mental well-being is feeling valued, fulfilled, and purposeful. A good job gives us all of these feelings. Losing one can be crippling.

When facing a layoff, try to stay positive and understand that in most cases, layoffs aren’t personal. They’re driven by bottom lines and potential cost savings, not your specific performance.

Realizing this can help you bounce back quickly while keeping your focus on what’s next versus being stuck in the past.

Connect with your story

If you’ve lost your job, it’s important to have a good explanation when talking with recruiters and hiring managers. Job gaps are becoming almost expected these days, a far cry from the past when candidates would do anything and everything to avoid listing one on their resumes.

Companies lay people off, especially in these uncertain financial times. It just happens. How you tell the story will be an important factor in how quickly you find a new role.

Avoid talking negatively about your past employer or bosses. Take the high road and highlight the great work you accomplished while with your former company.

Just like in most areas of life, your positivity will pay off.