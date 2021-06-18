Joe Szynkowski: Redefining work success as the pandemic’s dust settles

“The pandemic showed me what I was missing at home.”

I was recently told this this by a business consultant who was used to traveling 80 percent of his work week before quarantine rocked his world. Every Monday, he hopped on a plane and traveled hundreds of miles from his family, not returning until late Friday night.

The weekend was an exhaustingly brutal game of catchup as he tried to reconnect with his family while also knocking off a few checklist items for his company before starting the cycle over again on Monday.

Why was he OK with this disruptive schedule for years?

“I was climbing the corporate ladder and landing bigger and bigger clients – it was tough to realize the impact my work was having on my family,” he said, more regretful than proud.

Then COVID-19 hit his industry hard and he found himself working from home like millions of other Americans. Fortunately, he maintained a healthy book of business and was able to sustain a steady paycheck for his family.

He realized that he could work less stringent hours from home without missing a beat professionally. All of a sudden, he was more productive. He lost weight. He felt stronger mentally.