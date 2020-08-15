Joe Szynkowski: Remember 9 to 5? Yeah, me neither.

The modern workplace has gone through (and continues to go through) a dramatic change over the last decade. The 9-to-5 grind is quickly becoming a thing of the past.
A growing sector of the American population either own more agency over their time, or work hours that change from day to day, or week to week. And while having more autonomy sounds like a great thing, it can be disastrous for the person who craves routine.
A professional phenomenon has become amplified by the pandemic. We are transforming into a society of on-demand workers. Even when you love your job, there are days where it feels like your motivation is zapped and you aren’t making progress toward your goals.
So, what types of universal good habits can we implement to stem this tide? How can we balance our love for work with proper boundaries so our family and social lives do not suffer?
Simple. When the daily grind sneaks up on you, slap it in the face.
Own the tone
Our daily habits shape the direction of our lives. Block the grind with these simple steps:
• Choose a morning routine and stick with it.
• Remember to take breaks.
• Step away from the desk and take a 10-minute walk from time to time.
These changes create positive momentum that you will bring with you to the office — or your dining room table.
Also, read the book, “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear. His take focuses on how setting small habits first can lead to big changes in your life. This approach will spill into your professional life in a hurry, helping you take more control of your schedule.
Get up earlier
Now that you have a morning routine, test out getting up a little earlier. Yes, even if you aren’t a morning person. This does not mean start waking up at 5 a.m. if you currently rise at 8 a.m.
If you are a person who is productive in the evenings and tends to get a lot of work done late at night, then this type of dramatic change will negatively impact you, so know yourself before making any dramatic shifts.
Start by setting your alarm for 30 minutes earlier. You would be surprised what you can accomplish in an extra 30 minutes each day — even if what you accomplish is having 30 minutes to yourself to drink a cup of coffee and catch up on the morning’s news before the rest of your house wakens.
No doubt you will find the extra time helps you not rush out the door, and starts your day on a positive note.
Capitalize on peak hours
Know what times you work best, and plan accordingly. If you get your best stuff done in the morning, try not to schedule any meetings, phone calls or appointments during this time.
If you work best late at night, then use those hours to your advantage. Go over your calendar make any lists you will require for the following day, and remind yourself of the important tasks ahead.
Whether you prefer to hit the ground running in the morning or operate on autopilot for the first several hours of the day, prepping the night before means less thinking and more doing.
Know thyself
Sometimes, the hardest thing to do is for us to be honest with ourselves — especially when it comes to harnessing our productivity.
It is important to examine your habits from a distance. What are you doing right now to get yourself closer to where you want to be and what you want to achieve?
The quicker you understand what type of professional you are — and what actions are keeping you from improving — the quicker you’ll reach the elusive goal of genuine career happiness.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
