Joe Szynkowski: Remember 9 to 5? Yeah, me neither.

Know what times you work best, and plan accordingly. If you get your best stuff done in the morning, try not to schedule any meetings, phone calls or appointments during this time.

If you work best late at night, then use those hours to your advantage. Go over your calendar make any lists you will require for the following day, and remind yourself of the important tasks ahead.

Whether you prefer to hit the ground running in the morning or operate on autopilot for the first several hours of the day, prepping the night before means less thinking and more doing.

Know thyself

Sometimes, the hardest thing to do is for us to be honest with ourselves — especially when it comes to harnessing our productivity.

It is important to examine your habits from a distance. What are you doing right now to get yourself closer to where you want to be and what you want to achieve?

The quicker you understand what type of professional you are — and what actions are keeping you from improving — the quicker you’ll reach the elusive goal of genuine career happiness.

