Joe Szynkowski: Researchers just found the secret to career happiness

You can scale those numbers up and down depending on where you live – city or rural – but the point remains the same. Putting all of our value on the amount of money we earn can leave us feeling empty, overworked, and unable to enjoy the flexibility we may be able to find in a lower-paying job.

COVID’s Learnings

With so many people exposed to remote work for the first time in their careers, I’m surprised to find how many in my network say they are just as productive from home.

In the early stages of COVID-related shutdowns in May 2020, a LinkedIn survey found 66 % of respondents said they thought they could be effective when working remotely. That number has remained the exact same one year later.

In fact, media professionals were very optimistic (77%) last May about their remote-work effectiveness, and even more so (85%) last month. Optimism also increased in arts, design and sales, while lower confidence crept into occupations in health care, human resources, administration and finance.

Regardless, many professionals have taken advantage of getting more time at home and are now hoping this level of flexibility becomes the new norm.

What Does Flexibility Look Like?