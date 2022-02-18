Joe Szynkowski: Seven words and phrases to eliminate from your resume today

I once had a client ask me if we should include the fact that he collected feral cats on his resume.

He was trying to find work as an accountant.

Can you imagine hiring for an accounting position and coming across that note at the bottom of a resume?

Instead of responding with “You’ve got to be kitten me,” I let him down gently and told him that’s information best kept to himself.

We all face decisions about which keywords to include in our resumes and LinkedIn profiles. Companies use applicant-tracking systems to filter through incoming documents, so the phrases we choose can either hurt or help our chances of qualifying for an interview.

Read on for seven words and phrases to remove from your resume today.

No. 1 – Hard-Working

When marketing yourself for a new role, try to avoid the obvious. Recruiters assume you’re hard-working, that’s why you’re looking for new opportunities. Aim for words like “loyal” or “people-first.”

Hiring managers love to see progression within a company, so be sure to highlight any past promotions or awards to get this point across.

Bonus points for extra committees or working groups focused on bettering the community.

No. 2 – Microsoft Office

This program was something to include on your resume a couple of decades ago, but it’s a given today. There are, however, many software applications you should consider including.

Technology developers should list the latest coding languages and backend data tools. Graphic designers should highlight the Adobe Creative Suite and any other relevant programs. If you’re an office professional, swap out Microsoft Word for Zoom, Teams, Asana, or other cloud-based platforms you’ve mastered during the pandemic.

No. 3 – References Upon Request

Especially if you have a one-page resume, this section is doing more harm than good. A short resume has limited real estate, so consider replacing this with your technology skills or community engagement.

References will not typically be called until after your interview, so set up a separate page with this information that you can pass to a hiring manager when appropriate.

No. 4 – Ninja

Professionals in the creative field have starting using terms like “ninja” or “guru” to describe their skill sets. Many assume this sets them apart from the competition. Does it though?

Instead, tweak your resume to include the actual title of the job you’re targeting. For example, if a job announcement calls for a Marketing Manager but your current title is Marketing Specialist, write something like this in your experience section:

Functioning as a marketing manager leading a diverse array of projects and people…

Your search scores will increase just by adding the phrase, “marketing manager.”

No. 5 – Responsible For

Action words always win on a resume. Instead of using “responsible for,” choose “drove,” “directed,” or “orchestrated.” Read job announcements to see what action words they are using, and then replicate them.

Strengthen your story with fresh, actionable verbiage. And don’t forget achievements. Your resume should not simply be a description of tasks. Separate your key wins in the form of bullets to make them stand apart.

Think about how you have made or saved your company money. How have you improved processes or enhanced collaboration within your team? Spell it out. Put it front and center.

No. 6 – Manger

I’ve come across the misspelling of ‘manager’ on more resumes than I can recall. Spellcheck doesn’t catch everything, so make sure to give your document a solid scrubbing before releasing it into the job market.

Ask friends or family members to read it over for a final review. The more eyeballs the better.

No. 7 – Feral Cats

All joking aside, I plugged ‘feral cats’ into a job board site and was presented 85 different job announcements. Roles like animal care assistant, community cats field coordinator, animal intake coordinator, and veterinarian assistant are actually searching for those buzzwords on your resume.

The key takeaway here? Know your audience to avoid a keyword cat-astrophe.

I’ll be back with more animal puns next week.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

