Joe Szynkowski: Should employers require employee vaccines?

Here are a couple of questions to ask your employer if you find yourself in this unfortunate situation:

• Can I work remotely to reduce my exposure to other workers, customers and vendors?

• Can my position be adjusted so I do not come in contact with other people?

Understanding an employer’s challenge

If you’re an employee for a company that has yet to announce its vaccination decision, be patient. Realize that decision-makers are people, too, and that this choice is a difficult one. They are weighing the safety of an entire work force, as well as the public.

If you work in a small enough company, you may be able to give your opinion on the matter as your leadership team assesses the businesses’ specific circumstances with respect to a required vaccination.

Don’t be afraid to speak up with honest, sensible communications.

COVID-19 is hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. Employers and employees must work together to keep it from infecting company culture.

Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.