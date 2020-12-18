Joe Szynkowski: Should homemakers be paid?

Is there a more thankless, unsung job than the stay-at-home parent? The life of a homemaker is one that includes an endless amount work — and not much appreciation to go with it.

According to Salary.com, depending on the size of the home, family and pets, a stay-at-home parent may work upward of 98 hours a week. If you are a stay-at-home mom or dad, and paid for your services, you would be looking at a median annual salary of $178,201.

Why? Because many stay-at-home parents work around the clock. If you have young children, work can often mean nighttime feedings, nonstop meal prep, mentoring, cleaning and shopping.

Not to mention trying to raise some well-adjusted humans who are kind to others.

And don’t get me started on the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote learning, anyone?!

I bring this topic up because there has been recent buzz surrounding the idea of the government paying stay-at-home parents a salary or stipend. As mental health and family counseling look to be big focuses in 2021 and beyond, many lawmakers are considering all options related to improving home life and supporting overall health.

Job description