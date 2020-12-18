Joe Szynkowski: Should homemakers be paid?

Is there a more thankless, unsung job than the stay-at-home parent? The life of a homemaker is one that includes an endless amount work — and not much appreciation to go with it.
According to Salary.com, depending on the size of the home, family and pets, a stay-at-home parent may work upward of 98 hours a week. If you are a stay-at-home mom or dad, and paid for your services, you would be looking at a median annual salary of $178,201.
Why? Because many stay-at-home parents work around the clock. If you have young children, work can often mean nighttime feedings, nonstop meal prep, mentoring, cleaning and shopping.
Not to mention trying to raise some well-adjusted humans who are kind to others.
And don’t get me started on the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote learning, anyone?!
I bring this topic up because there has been recent buzz surrounding the idea of the government paying stay-at-home parents a salary or stipend. As mental health and family counseling look to be big focuses in 2021 and beyond, many lawmakers are considering all options related to improving home life and supporting overall health.
Job description
Let’s take a quick look at some of the behind-the-scenes roles taken on by the stay-at-home parent.
Private Chef: From breakfast to dinner, there is plenty of meal planning and cooking to be done. According to PayScale, a personal chef could earn upward of $65 an hour. If three meals take someone three hours a day to prepare, that’s an easy $1,365 a week.
Personal Shopper: Grocery pickup services have lessened the burden on stay-at-home parents, but there is still plenty of planning that goes into feeding a family, not to mention buying clothes and other day-to-day essentials. Some grocery delivery services charge a delivery fee of $20 and up. Multiply that by how many times you make shopping trips to town, and you’ll have a nice shopping stipend.
House Cleaner: Vacuuming, dusting and sweeping, oh my! According to Housekeeper.com, cleaners make between $20 to $40 an hour on average in the U.S. Given those figures, an experienced cleaner working four hours a day for seven days a week — because cleaning never stops — would make $1,120 a week, or $4,480 a month.
This is really starting to add up.
Child Care & Teaching: Stay-at-home parents provide full-time childcare, as well as educational services to ensure the development of their children. COVID transformed many parents into teachers, which is a role that usually comes with a host of perks including health insurance, paid vacation, and sick days, federal holidays off, dental and vision coverage, and bonuses.
I could go on for days. Laundry services, personal drivers and pet trainers — the role of the stay-at-home parent is never-ending.
Should stay-at-home parents be paid?
The short answer is, I don’t know. I’m not smart enough to come up with a comprehensive plan that would pay stay-at-home parents fairly without requiring massive government spending.
According to the Pew Research Center, roughly one in five U.S. adults are stay-at-home parents.
Some experts say 2021 reports will show this number increase due to the pandemic’s impact.
With stay-at-home parenting on the rise in American culture, I do know one thing: Homemakers, in general, contribute a lot more to the home than the aforementioned tasks, and no amount of pay can fill those needs.
So, give the stay-at-home parent in your life a hug and a kiss this Christmas season — and let them know a paycheck may be in their future.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.