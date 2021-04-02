Joe Szynkowski: Should you apply for the same company multiple times?

There seems to be an ongoing debate about whether it is OK to apply for multiple roles at the same company. One side says going for multiple open roles at once makes you look desperate. Others feel it increases your odds of landing a dream job.

My take? Applying for multiple roles is fine. Just make sure you only apply to jobs you are actually qualified to take on.

However, deciding when to apply for multiple roles within the same company can take some strategy. Read on for some pointers based on what I’ve heard from job seekers, hiring managers and recruiters over the past 15 years.

Sending the Wrong Message

Before applying for multiple roles, consider the message you could be sending to a prospective company. Put yourself in the shoes of the hiring manager.

He or she is likely looking for someone with experience in a specific area. By applying for jobs that are wildly different in required skill sets and background, you could be spreading yourself too thin and decreased your chances of getting hired.