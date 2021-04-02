Joe Szynkowski: Should you apply for the same company multiple times?

There seems to be an ongoing debate about whether it is OK to apply for multiple roles at the same company. One side says going for multiple open roles at once makes you look desperate. Others feel it increases your odds of landing a dream job.
My take? Applying for multiple roles is fine. Just make sure you only apply to jobs you are actually qualified to take on.
However, deciding when to apply for multiple roles within the same company can take some strategy. Read on for some pointers based on what I’ve heard from job seekers, hiring managers and recruiters over the past 15 years.
Sending the Wrong Message
Before applying for multiple roles, consider the message you could be sending to a prospective company. Put yourself in the shoes of the hiring manager.
He or she is likely looking for someone with experience in a specific area. By applying for jobs that are wildly different in required skill sets and background, you could be spreading yourself too thin and decreased your chances of getting hired.
How can the same candidate have relevant experience in application development, sales and operations? I’m not saying these skillsets cannot overlap – they absolutely can. But a hiring manager with limited experience outside of human resources may not immediately see the relevance.
Instead of looking like a versatile professional with many different skills to offer, you may come off as unfocused and unsure of your capabilities.
Things to Consider
Not sure how to determine when to apply for multiple jobs at the same company? Here’s a quick cheat sheet from the job experts at Indeed:
• Determine what you want to do.
• Identify your qualifications.
• Establish how many jobs fit.
• Employ the 80% rule – do you meet 80% of the job qualifications?
• Tailor your applications.
• Contact the recruiter.
• Follow up.
Consider the Company
In situations where applications are sent to multiple hiring managers, you can get away with applying for multiple positions.
The issue is, you may not be able to decipher how many hiring managers are actually making recruitment decisions at a company. The larger the organization, the better your chances. Keep this in mind before peppering a decision-maker with multiple applications.
Pick Up the Phone
Many candidates feel defeated after receiving a rejection email from a company. If you feel strongly about the organization being a good fit for your skills, values and goals, don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and call the company’s hiring manager.
Explain to them why you were so passionate about the role and ask for candid feedback on your application materials. You may not end up getting the gig, but you can leave a positive impression of your character and persistence.
In the end, only you can decide when it makes sense to apply for multiple roles within the same company.
Consider the best opportunity to catch the attention of the decision-makers within your target company. Don’t be afraid to submit your resume for positions that are most aligned with your experience, and reach out strategically rather than more frequently.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.