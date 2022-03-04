Joe Szynkowski: Sometimes, simply having a job is enough

Last week, multinational corporations began closing their operations in Ukraine and moving employees to safety. At last check, at least 680,000 people have fled the country since the start of the Russian invasion.

The ordeal had led to deaths and injuries, as well as crippling effects on the country’s economy and people’s ability to make a living.

According to a recent report in The New York Times, the global transport and logistics services company, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik, evacuated the last of its 480 employees at its terminal in the Ukrainian port of Odessa late last week.

The company said it would pay employees one month’s salary in advance to allow them to “stock up on essential goods.”

Carlsberg, one of the world’s largest brewers employing 1,300 people, suspended operations at two factories near heavy Russian attacks.

Workers in Ukraine have immediately been displaced, disrupting their livelihoods and their abilities to make ends meet.

Their companies have shuttered. Their home offices are unsafe and not viable.

Imagine the impact to your family’s overall well-being if thrust into this situation. One day you have money for essentials. The next day you don’t.

And it’s easy to forget the plight of Russian citizens in this mess.

The Group of Seven’s major economies have imposed unprecedented punitive sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia along with widespread measures by the West against the country’s oligarchs and officials, according to a CNBC report earlier this week.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told a French radio station that these sanctions are meant to “cause the collapse of the Russian economy.”

Russia’s actions in Ukraine are deplorable. There is no debating that.

These punishments against its economy are warranted, but they will have a debilitating effect on everyday professionals in the country. Western companies will stop investing in Russia, which will lead to labor reductions and people out of work for extended periods of time.

The point of this column is to help people discover career happiness. I am infinitely grateful that I love my work and am able to turn my passion for writing and communications into a paycheck for my family.

I usually write tips on finding a deeper purpose in your work, leaving a bad boss, picking up new skills, and holding out for a great work culture.

Sometimes though, simply having a job is enough.

How to Help

Looking for ways to support nonprofits helping Ukrainians on the ground?

Here is a vetted list of organizations aiding Ukraine provided by LinkedIn’s news editors, as of Thursday:

• GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund

• Singapore Red Cross

• United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

• United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

• Razom

• Choose Love

• Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine through Nova Ukraine

• Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund

• The International Medical Corps

• CARE

• Project HOPE

• Upwardly Global

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

