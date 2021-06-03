Joe Szynkowski: Summer jobs are booming for teenagers

If you’re like me, your teenage years are long gone. A morning symphony of popping knees and cracking ankles remind me of this fact every day.

But I still vividly remember my first job. As a teenager flipping patties at Backyard Burgers in Marion, I learned lessons I still apply to my work today. I love starting out lectures to my daughters on work ethic with “Back when I worked at the BYB…” The eyerolls from my wife make these life lessons even more respected in my household, as you can imagine.

Flash forward to today, things are much different for this generation of teenage job seekers. Technology has made many of the typical entry-level jobs a thing of the past. It has also made it possible for high-schoolers to open up their own Etsy shop or start their own creative writing blog that can be monetized. More traditional service-based jobs are also in high demand.

Given the array of options available, now is a great time to be a teenager looking for work.

Why Now?