Joe Szynkowski: 'That was quick;' tips on quitting a new job

You know the feeling you get when you land a new job? You’re proud of yourself for beating out the competition, interviewing well, and winning the role. You’re also thinking about how this new job with better pay will help your family.

Now imagine those feelings being replaced by regret and stress a few weeks — or even days — into starting the position.

Talk about an emotional roller coaster.

A record number of Americans have left their jobs during the latter part of the COVID-19 pandemic, fueling what experts are calling The Great Resignation. I’ve seen an influx of professionals leaving their companies without much of a backup plan. This can lead to ill-informed transitions into new roles without doing much research on the business or leadership team.

Before they know it, these professionals find themselves hating their new position and considering an early exit.

This leads to a resume that includes multiple short-term roles in a brief period of time, which any recruiter will tell you sets off red flags on their perceived loyalty, work ethic, and dedication.

In the same way I coach my business clients to think through new product launches, press releases, or team-wide communications, job seekers have to lift themselves out of the weeds to see the bigger picture.

Making decisions purely based on emotion rarely works out for workers or job candidates. I’ve been guilty of overthinking situations, so I’m not suggesting inaction due to your fear of the unknown. But somewhere in the middle is where we should operate in our professional lives.

It’s not me. It’s you.

Thinking about leaving your relatively new job? You’re not alone. According to a survey from recruiting platform Jobvite, 30 percent of new employees leave their jobs within the first 90 days of getting hired.

Forty-three percent say that their role doesn’t meet the expectations that had been set for them, 34% report that a specific incident drove them away, and 32% blame company culture, according to the survey.

This tells me two things.

Flippant hiring: Many companies are notoriously guilty of not thinking through their job descriptions before sending them out into the market. Many hiring “strategies” come from emotional decisions to fix an immediate gap or replace an exiting employee. This leaves hiring professionals scrambling, copying a job description from a similar role they find on a random job board, and hoping the right candidate finds them.

Flippant searching: I’m not placing all the blame on companies. While I tend to heavily favor the job seeker in the recruitment and employment world, sometimes the business isn’t at fault. As a job candidate, we have the responsibility to look out for ourselves. That means digging into the details — the company culture, the reputation of the leadership team, the average company salary, and typical employee tenures — before signing a new agreement.

Disaster can happen when either side is flippant, resulting in workers giving their notice before their new-employee swag bag even makes it to their house.

Give it a chance

Thinking about quitting your new gig? Starting over with a company can be a scary situation, so it’s important to understand the reasons you’re feeling a bit off.

Are you disconnected from people and finding it difficult to find new friends at work? Meeting through computer screens has made this a real issue for a lot of professionals. One way to curb this is to be proactive.

I started consulting with a St. Louis-based company a couple of months ago, and although I wasn’t asked to, I systematically reached out to employees to set up individual Zoom meetings. This has helped me understand more about the company and put me in a position to better support their goals.

Conversations are key. Talk with your friends and family members about what you’re going through. They may have some perspective that can help you make an informed, confident decision.

Still leaving? Finish strong

It’s easy to forget the importance of doing a quality job at work while you have one foot out the door. I’ve seen some amazingly demonstrative job exits throughout the years, and while entertaining for the rest of us, this can do major damage to your professional reputation.

You might not care. I totally get it. The hashtag #iquitmyjob has attracted nearly 200 million views on TikTok since the onset of the pandemic. Many of these viral videos show workers recording themselves blowing up at their bosses and leaving on the spot.

While I don’t recommend this, I will grab some popcorn and watch with you.

The point is, there’s nothing wrong with quitting — even if you’re just getting started with a company. Do your research, give it a chance, and go out with class.

Your dream job awaits.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0