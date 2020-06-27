Joe Szynkowski: The 4th principle: My goals are aggressive, and my work ethic is relentless

And while we hope you are enjoying backyard barbecues and pool dates with friends, we urge you to put some urgency around the types of goals you are setting for your career.

Don’t forget to 'stretch'

I once worked with an executive client who told me, “I set my goals high so I actually have to stretch to reach them.” A simple statement with some profound challenge to it.

How many times do we set a “layup” goal that we know we’ll hit just so we can feel good about our efforts? As time goes by, we become conditioned to stop “stretching” and we give into contentment. Before you know it, you’re stuck in the same job for multiple years with no clear path for advancement or new opportunities.

There’s nothing wrong with being content in a role if you are truly happy with your position. But with only 54% of employees reporting satisfaction with their jobs, there is room for improvement. The Conference Board’s annual study on employee satisfaction validates this fact, finding that the potential for future growth matters most to professionals.

Find positive mentors