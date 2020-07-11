Joe Szynkowski: The 5th principle: I surround myself with positive people who have pure motives

Have you ever had a mentor? Someone who not only supported your career goals but actually challenged you to think bigger? Someone who treated potential issues as opportunities to shine a positive light and move your company forward?

Mentorship has a substantial impact on a worker’s career across several measures, according to the 2019 CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness Survey.

Here are some of the most important findings from the survey:

• About half of workers say they have a mentor at work, and those who do are significantly more likely to be happy with their jobs.

• Workers with a mentor are more likely than those without to say they’re well paid and to believe that their contributions are valued by their colleagues.

• More than 4 in 10 workers who don’t have a mentor say they’ve considered quitting their job in the past three months.

Where to find mentors

OK, so it’s important to have a mentor. But where do you start? Who do you approach? Here are a couple ideas: