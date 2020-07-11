Joe Szynkowski: The 5th principle: I surround myself with positive people who have pure motives

A few weeks back, we introduced the first of seven main principles of our Work Happy Manifesto, a philosophy we created to inspire and equip workers everywhere to better enjoy their professional lives.
In case you missed it, here’s the full list.
• No. 1: I work happy because I deserve to.
• No. 2: My career does not define me; I define my career.
• No. 3: My networking strategy starts with face-to-face, not email-to-email.
• No. 4: My goals are aggressive, and my work ethic is relentless.
• No. 5: I surround myself with positive people who have pure motives.
• No. 6: I go out of my way to mentor, coach, motivate, grow, advance, mobilize, challenge and inspire others.
• No. 7: I turn down opportunities from companies misaligned with my moral compass.
Each week, we will drill down into one of the principles to give you more context about some of the truths and myths associated with each one.
So, without further ado, let’s jump right in.
No. 5: I surround myself with positive people who have pure motives.
Have you ever had a mentor? Someone who not only supported your career goals but actually challenged you to think bigger? Someone who treated potential issues as opportunities to shine a positive light and move your company forward?
Mentorship has a substantial impact on a worker’s career across several measures, according to the 2019 CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness Survey.
Here are some of the most important findings from the survey:
• About half of workers say they have a mentor at work, and those who do are significantly more likely to be happy with their jobs.
• Workers with a mentor are more likely than those without to say they’re well paid and to believe that their contributions are valued by their colleagues.
• More than 4 in 10 workers who don’t have a mentor say they’ve considered quitting their job in the past three months.
Where to find mentors
OK, so it’s important to have a mentor. But where do you start? Who do you approach? Here are a couple ideas:
Look up: Is there someone who you admire at work? Whose job would you like to have in the next 5, 10 or 15 years? There is a reason they are ahead of you on the organizational chart. Instead of treating this person like the competition, do your best to pick their brain and model your work ethic after them.
Think outside your box: A professional mentor doesn’t necessarily have to be someone you know personally. You can find thought leaders — people who are experts in their field — by scouring social media or blogs for intriguing articles and posts. You may be surprised that these professionals make time to mentor or coach others as a way of giving back to their industry.
Find someone who lifts you up
Business leadership guru, Peter Drucker, said, “Leadership is lifting a person’s vision to higher sights, the raising of a person’s performance to a higher standard, the building of a personality beyond its normal limitations.”
Find people who treat their leadership role this seriously. Surround yourself with their positivity. Repeat and replicate onto others in your circle of professional peers.
We’ll dive deeper into proactive, positive leadership next time when we tackle No. 6 on our WorkHappy Manifesto list: I go out of my way to mentor, coach, motivate, grow, advance, mobilize, challenge and inspire others.
Stay tuned!
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on work happiness.
