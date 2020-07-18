Joe Szynkowski: The 6th principle: Go out of your way to mentor and mobilize others

“I barely have enough time in the day to get my own work done, let alone worry about someone else’s problems.”

“If I mentor others, I’m worried about them taking my job.”

“I don’t have the experience or expertise to take someone under my wing.”

Do any of these phrases sound familiar? Have you muttered or thought them before? If so, it’s OK but you’re selling yourself — and your responsibility as a leader — short.

Effective mentoring takes effort, sure. It takes time and maybe some uncomfortable conversations about how your mentee can improve their work performance or skills.

But the payoff is worth the energy.

That’s why about three-quarters of Fortune 500 companies have mentorship programs. Investing in leadership is never a bad idea, even if you run a small or midsize business. Mentorship and coaching programs generally lead to improved performance, productivity and innovation, according to the Center for Workplace Leadership.

Why then, are so many of us reluctant to take lead on developing a mentor relationship with a colleague? We should all be actively focused on mentoring, coaching, motivating, growing, advancing, mobilizing, challenging and inspiring others.