Joe Szynkowski: The 7th principle: Turn down opportunities misaligned with your moral compass

Challenge your boss

The tension between reporting and allowing shady behavior in the workplace is fraught with complications but the most valuable employees are ones who will speak up.

LRN Corporation published a report this year titled, “Confronting the Root Causes of Misconduct,” that found only 46 percent of surveyed employees say their leaders support effective sanctions or penalties on senior executives and high performers who are involved in misconduct. And that only 44 percent of leadership teams seek employee feedback on ethical culture via surveys, focus groups, or diagnostics focused on trust, respect and transparency.

When you are fighting against this preconceived notion of ethically lax leadership, you may find it difficult to raise your voice. But finding the courage to do so is not impossible, rather dependent on your understanding of the situation and confidence in your job status.

Find morally aligned companies

While some of the aforementioned statistics are more gloom than glee, it’s not hard to find many ethical companies, especially right here in Southern Illinois. Job-seekers should always research their prospective new employer’s business reputation before accepting a new role.

Here’s how: