Joe Szynkowski: The first principle: I work happy because I deserve to

In my last column, we introduced the seven main principles of our WorkHappy Manifesto, a philosophy we created to inspire and equip workers everywhere to better enjoy their professional lives.

In case you missed it, here’s the full list.

• No. 1: I work happy because I deserve to.

• No. 2: My career does not define me; I define my career.

• No. 3: My networking strategy starts with face-to-face, not email-to-email.

• No. 4: My goals are aggressive and my work ethic is relentless.

• No. 5: I surround myself with positive people who have pure motives.

• No. 6: I go out of my way to mentor, coach, motivate, grow, advance, mobilize, challenge and inspire others.

• No. 7: I turn down opportunities from companies misaligned with my moral compass.

Each week, we will drill down into one of the principles to give you more context about some of the truths and myths associated with each one.

So, without further ado, let’s jump right in.

No. 1: I work happy because I deserve to.