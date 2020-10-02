Joe Szynkowski: The how and why of a good interview follow-up

As you attempt to find gainful work in today’s trying job market, it’s critical that you separate yourself from the competition. One such way is to emphasize your interest in a particular job by following up with a hiring manager, especially if you’ve had an interview.
In the eyes of hiring managers, candidates who send a follow-up email after a first conversation cement their seriousness for the role. But how much is too much follow-up? When and how often should you express your gratefulness for the opportunity to explore the vacancy?
Read on for some follow-up tips that will position you for a successful job search.
By the numbers
Before building a follow-up plan for a prospective role, it’s important to understand the landscape of hiring in general. Check out these 2020 study statistics from Yello, a talent acquisition company.
• Average time to-hire across all industries is three to four weeks.
• 56% of companies have a dedicated person on their recruiting team who is responsible for scheduling interviews.
• Recruiters’ No. 1 interview scheduling challenge is finding a time that works for everyone.
• 60% of recruiters say that they regularly lose candidates before they’re able to schedule an interview.
Keep these statistics in mind when entering into a job search.
Too much follow-up
The last thing you to want to do as a job candidate is overwhelm your potential employer with multiple messages and phone calls. If you reach out too often, you’re going to annoy the hiring manager and leave them looking at other, less needy candidates.
The sweet spot depends on how far along you are in the process. An initial phone interview with no response may require you to follow-up within the week, while a hiring manager offering second or third interviews for a role may need space to breathe as he or she makes a final decision on your candidacy.
It is good etiquette to send one thank-you email to whoever you interviewed with one or two days after the interview and wait for them to respond with next steps in their hiring process.
Looking for bonus points? Send a hand-written thank-you note to express your appreciation for the opportunity and your excitement about potentially joining the company.
Follow-up basics
Here are some of the most important things to track when organizing and executing your follow-up approach:
• The name of your hiring manager or interviewer
• Specific contact information, including phone number and email address
• Notes from the interview, including any follow-up instructions given to you
• Specific stories or experiences from your interview that make you a qualified candidate for the role
The more information you have about the people interviewing you, the better.
Be patient
One of the best characteristics you can have during your follow-up process is patience. Remember that companies have hiring processes in place — and that these processes may take time to fully complete.
Try to research how long your potential job is open to new candidates and be patient in knowing the company will likely go through the entire process.
No matter what you do, never give up. If someone has given you permission to follow up, you owe it to your future professional self to keep in touch with persistence and positivity. It may not pay off every time, but you’ll notice results in the long run.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
