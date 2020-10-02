Joe Szynkowski: The how and why of a good interview follow-up

Keep these statistics in mind when entering into a job search.

Too much follow-up

The last thing you to want to do as a job candidate is overwhelm your potential employer with multiple messages and phone calls. If you reach out too often, you’re going to annoy the hiring manager and leave them looking at other, less needy candidates.

The sweet spot depends on how far along you are in the process. An initial phone interview with no response may require you to follow-up within the week, while a hiring manager offering second or third interviews for a role may need space to breathe as he or she makes a final decision on your candidacy.

It is good etiquette to send one thank-you email to whoever you interviewed with one or two days after the interview and wait for them to respond with next steps in their hiring process.

Looking for bonus points? Send a hand-written thank-you note to express your appreciation for the opportunity and your excitement about potentially joining the company.

Follow-up basics

Here are some of the most important things to track when organizing and executing your follow-up approach: