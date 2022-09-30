Joe Szynkowski: The science behind shifting your brand

Your personal brand is not like a rigid cell wall. It’s more malleable, like a cell membrane.

Yes, I helped my 13-year-old daughter with science homework this week. No, I do not miss junior high science.

But re-learning about ribosomes got me thinking — professionals need to be flexible when it comes to how they position themselves for new jobs, raises, or promotions.

A recent LinkedIn poll found that 39% of people struggle to showcase their skills. Another 36% have trouble in the job interview process.

That’s a whopping 75% who buckle under the pressure of properly presenting themselves for a new opportunity.

If you’re in this boat, consider these three short stories of professionals who have made successful career shifts.

From executive to philanthropist

Mark is one of my favorite “follows” on LinkedIn. He tells great stories and shares a ton of practical business advice. His reputation is that of a people-first leader who values his employees and calls out companies who blindly lay off their workers.

Burnt out from executive leadership, he recently decided to move his family from Utah to Italy. He called it a year-long sabbatical to clear his head and figure out next steps. Then the Ukrainian crisis hit.

Suddenly, all of Mark’s LinkedIn posts centered on helping displaced Ukrainians find new homes in Poland. He started a nonprofit organization and asked for donations from his massive LinkedIn audience.

One of the craziest parts of his story? An executive he previously called out for treating his employees as dispensable assets actually donated $100,000 to the cause.

Mark had built his personal brand on treating people the right way. And even during a career shift, he has put it to great use.

From sales leader to coach

Linda is one of the most successful sales leaders I have ever supported. She crushed every quota and outperformed her competition on the way to numerous promotions and awards with companies like AT&T and Pitney Bowes.

But something was missing. She wanted to leverage her individual sales experience to start leading, mentoring, and coaching others. We worked together to identify her key transferable skills: Relationship building, communications, and customer service. We transformed her resume from a numbers-heavy show-and-tell to a humanized story that emphasized her soft skills.

She landed a role as a corporate development executive for the John Maxwell Company, helmed by one of the most famous leadership gurus in the world.

Sometimes, it takes zooming out from your current situation to realize all of the skills and experience you’ve accumulated in your career. Once you do that, it becomes easier to tell others what you bring to the table.

From retired to reborn

Another former client of mine was ready to retire. After 30 years of marketing leadership for some of the largest financial services companies in the world, it was time to hang it up and focus on giving back.

Connie’s goal was to position herself for board of director assignments, where she could offer marketing strategy and guidance to nonprofits.

We made some simple tweaks to her personal marketing materials, specifically her LinkedIn profile, where a lot of companies seek out new board members.

Long story short, she is now on the board of directors for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Oh, and she’s working as the chief marketing officer of another financial services giant.

It doesn’t take a massive overhaul of your story or resume to hit the mark. It only takes a little adaptability and change. Consider this: About 330 billion cells are replaced in our bodies daily. In about 100 days, 30 trillion will have been replenished. This is the equivalent of a new person.

Be like a cell. Adapt and improve.

Maybe personal branding is a science after all.